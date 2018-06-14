हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Registered under GST? Know how to change and update email, mobile number

Registered GST user is required to approach the concerned jurisdictional Tax Officer to get the password for the GSTIN allotted to the business.

New Delhi: Government has come up with a detailed guideline to address difficulty of GST registered users on updating email and mobile number of the authorized signatory.

The move came following complaints from taxpayers that the intermediaries who were authorized by them to apply for registration on their behalf had used their own email and mobile number during the process. Many of these intermediaries were reportedly not sharing the user credentials with the taxpayer on whose behalf they had done the registration in the first place and the taxpayer is at their mercy.

The email and mobile number can be updated by the concerned Jurisdictional tax authority of the taxpayer as per the following procedure:

 

  • Registered GST user is required to approach the concerned jurisdictional Tax Officer to get the password for the GSTIN allotted to the business.
  • Jurisdiction can be checked through Search user option available on https://www.gst.gov.in,. Allotted jurisdiction will be displayed in red text
  • User would be required to provide valid documents to the tax officer as proof of his/her identity and to validate the business details related to his GSTIN.
  • Tax officer will check if the said person is added as a Stakeholder or Authorized Signatory for that GSTIN in the system.
  • Tax officer will upload necessary proof on the GST Portal in support to authenticate the activity.
  • Tax officer will enter the new email address and mobile phone number provided by the user.
  • After upload of document, Tax officer will reset the password for the GSTIN in the system.
  • Username and Temporary password reset will be communicated to the email address as entered by the Tax Officer.
  • Taxpayer need to login on GST Portal https://www.gst.gov.in/ using the First time login link.
  • After first time login with the Username and Temporary password that was emailed to him, system would prompt the taxpayer to change username and password. The said username and password can now be used by the user.
