Relief for common man: Petrol and diesel prices dip in Delhi, Mumbai

This is the 12th straight day of reduction in rates following softening of international oil prices.

NEW DELHI/ MUMBAI: Providing relief to the common man, fuel prices once again witnessed a further dip on Monday across the metros.

In the national capital, petrol price stood at Rs 79.75 per litre after a decrease of Rs 0.30 while diesel stood at Rs 73.85 per litre after dip of 20 paise. 

Similarly, in Mumbai, the petrol stood at Rs 85.24 per litre after a dip of 30 paise while diesel stood at Rs 77.40 after a decrease of 21 paisa.

In Chennai, the petrol and diesel price stood at Rs 82.86 and Rs 78.08 respectively. In Kolkata, the petrol and diesel price stood at Rs 81.63 and Rs 75.70 respectively. 

The twin factors have brought down fuel prices to two-month low. "As per the assessment, the retail prices of petrol and diesel may reign easy in the next few days," an official statement had said on October 26.

The retail selling price of petrol and diesel is dependent on the international prices of benchmark fuel and the rupee-US dollar exchange rate. This is because a large proportion of the country's requirement is met through imports. 

With agency inputs

