Retail inflation

Retail inflation cools to 11-month low of 3.69% in August

New Delhi: Retail inflation cooled to an 11-month low of 3.69 percent in August mainly due to a fall in prices of kitchen items, including fruits and vegetables, official data showed Wednesday.

The inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 4.17 percent in July and 3.28 percent in August 2017.

CPI inflation was at 3.58 percent in October 2017 and has remained above RBI's targeted rate of 4 percent since then.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will be considering this set of data for formulating its next bi-monthly monetary policy on October 5.

The central bank has been mandated to keep retail inflation at 4 percent level (with a margin of 2 percent on either side).

