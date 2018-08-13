हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
July inflation

Retail inflation slows to 9-month low of 4.17% in July

India`s retail inflation rate slowed to 4.17 percent in July on smaller increases in food prices.

Retail inflation slows to 9-month low of 4.17% in July

New Delhi: India`s retail inflation rate slowed to nine-month low of 4.17 percent in July on smaller increases in food prices, from 4.92 percent in June, government data showed on Monday.

Based on Consumer Price Index (CPI), inflation for June has also been revised downwards to 4.92 percent from the earlier estimate of 5 percent, as per the Central Statistics Office (CSO) data released today.

Its previous low was in October 2017 at 3.58 percent.

As for year-on-year comparison, retail inflation had increased by 2.36 percent in July last year.

The CSO data revealed that inflation in vegetables declined by (-) 2.19 percent last month, compared to 7.8 percent in June.

The rate of price rise in fruits slowed down 6.98 percent, as against over 10 percent in the previous month.

With PTI Inputs

