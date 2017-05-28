close
Revenue dept sets up twitter handle to answer GST queries

With just over a month left for GST implementation, the revenue department on Sunday started a new twitter handle to answer industry queries related to the new indirect tax regime.

PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, May 28, 2017 - 20:52

New Delhi: With just over a month left for GST implementation, the revenue department on Sunday started a new twitter handle to answer industry queries related to the new indirect tax regime.

Traders and industry can ask questions on the twitter handle '@askGST_GoI' and officials from Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) will answer them.

"All taxpayers and other stakeholders are welcome to direct their queries related to GST on the said twitter handle for early resolution and clarification," a finance ministry statement said.

The GST Council, headed by Union Finance Minister and comprising state counterparts, had earlier this month decided on fitment of over 1,200 commodities and 500 services in various tax slabs.

They have been classified in four tier slab -- 5, 12, 18 and 28 percent.

Ever since the fitment of goods and services, Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia has been holding townhall meetings with traders and has been answering GST related queries raised on twitter.

Further, the council has approved a set of seven of Goods and Services Tax (GST) rules and few more would be cleared in the next meeting on June 3.

It will also take up the issue of fitment of six more goods, including gold and precious metals, textiles, bidis and branded commodities in the tax slabs in its next meeting.

The GST will unify 16 different levies and transform India to a single market for seamless movement of goods and services. Government plans to roll out GST from July 1.

GSTGST implementationRevenue Department@askGST_GoICentral Board of Excise and CustomsGST CouncilGoods and Services TaxGST rollout

