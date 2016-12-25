RTOs in national capital set to go cashless from January 2017

New Delhi: In a bid to promote cashless economy, Regional Transport Offices in the national capital are set to go cashless from January when fees for all services including driving licence, auto permit and fitness certificate can be paid electronically.

The Transport Department has started installing Point of Sale (PoS) machines at its zonal offices and the trial run of the cashless transaction system is being carried out at some places.

"From January, people coming to RTO offices can pay fee of various services -- permits, driving licence, fitness certificates - using their debit, credit cards. Applicants won't be required to make payments in cash," a senior government official said.

There are 14 zonal offices of the Transport Department in the city. The official said that the move would ensure hassle-free services for the people of Delhi.

The step is in line with the Delhi government's plan to bring all departments under cashless transaction system.

"At present, e-PoS machines are being installed at all zonal offices. Besides, computer software of the department is also being updated in view of the cashless transactions," the official said.

Earlier this month, Transport Minister Satyendar Jain had directed his department to start accepting fees and payments in the form of bank drafts and pay orders for all transport services in view of cash crunch after demonetisation.

With PTI Inputs