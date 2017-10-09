Sale of Chinese goods may drop 45% this Diwali: Report

close
Chinese products had recorded a 30 percent decline in sales last year on Diwali.

PTI| Last Updated: Monday, October 9, 2017 - 14:47
New Delhi: Sale of Chinese goods like lights, gift items, lamps and wall hangings may decline by 40-45 percent this Diwali as compared to last year as Indians are likely to prefer domestic products like earthen diyas (lamps), according to a report.

Chinese products had recorded a 30 percent decline in sales last year on Diwali, the festival of lights which coincides with the Hindu New Year.

A survey by Assocham-Social Development Foundation mapped responses of wholesalers, retailers, traders in cities of Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Lucknow and Mumbai to estimate the demand for Chinese products across India.

"There seems to be a decline of about 40-45 percent in consumption of Chinese products on this Diwali in comparison to last year. Chinese items that are most sought fancy lights, lampshades, Ganesha and Laxmi idols, rangolis and crackers etc. As per the findings, this Diwali, people are preferring Indian products over Chinese goods," Assocham said.

According to the survey, the demand of electronic items like LCDs, mobile phones and other items made in China has also declined by 15-20 percent.

Shopkeepers who took part in the survey said most of the customers are demanding Indian lights or earthen diyas.

According to an estimate, the value of Chinese goods sold in 2016 during Diwali was around Rs 6,500 crore, out of which Rs 4,000 crore was for products such as toys, fancy lights, gift items, plastic ware, decorative goods etc.

