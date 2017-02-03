Sanjeev Sanyal appointed Principal Economic Adviser in FinMin
PTI | Last Updated: Friday, February 3, 2017 - 20:17
New Delhi: Sanjeev Sanyal, former global strategist and Managing Director of Deutshe Bank, was Friday appointed as Principal Economic Adviser.
The Appointments Committee of Cabinet has approved Sanyal's appointment for three years on contract basis, an order issued by Personnel Minister said.
Sanyal will work under the Department of Economic Affairs.
Sanjeev Sanyal is an economist and urban theorist. He was Deutsche Bank's Global Strategist and a Managing Director till 2015.
First Published: Friday, February 3, 2017 - 19:57
