SBI new rule to be effective from today –Know about revised service charges on ATM withdrawal, online transaction and more

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 1, 2017 - 11:42
New Delhi: The State Bank of India (SBI) has made revision in service charges,additions/ modifications on various banking activity like ATM withdrawal, online transaction, issue of cheque book.

Shocking! You will have to pay more than Rs 50 on cash withdrawal from SBI

The new rules will be effective from Thursday (June 1, 2017).

Here is all you need to know about the new service charges.

Immediate Payment Service (IMPS)

IMPS is an instant interbank electronic fund transfer service through mobile phones. Here are the new charges.

Service Charges for Basic Savings Bank Deposit (BSBD) accounts

State Bank Buddy Wallet Customers

 

