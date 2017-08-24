close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

SC had to clarify on privacy as UPA brought Aadhaar without a law: Arun Jaitley

Jaitley said the restrictions would depend on "case to case" but those will have to meet the test of being fair, just and reasonable.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 20:24
SC had to clarify on privacy as UPA brought Aadhaar without a law: Arun Jaitley

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday blamed the previous UPA government for bringing the biometric ID card programme Aadhaar without a law or safeguards, because of which individual privacy being a fundamental right had to be settled by the Supreme Court.

The BJP-led NDA government, he said, while framing the law for use of the biometric identifier, ensured all safeguards and that "privacy as a fundamental right is respected".

SC ruling on right to privacy has no direct impact on WhatsApp, Facebook: Expert
MUST READ
SC ruling on right to privacy has no direct impact on WhatsApp, Facebook: Expert

Welcoming the Supreme Court's ruling that individual privacy is a fundamental right as a "positive development", he said the apex court has accepted the government's "argument that privacy is a fundamental right, but it's not an absolute right".

The ruling "is positive because as the evolution of constitutional law goes on, there is always an effort to strengthen fundamental rights," he said.

Jaitley said the privacy matter went to the Supreme Court "because the (previous) UPA government brought about Aadhaar without a law".

"No safeguards were put by the UPA as to how data would be protected or the data could be used. So people challenged it saying, you are collecting the data and what will you do with it, which are the privacy clauses in it and therefore the challenge was there," he said.

Taxpayers' data does not pose risk of violation of privacy: GSTN
MUST READ
Taxpayers' data does not pose risk of violation of privacy: GSTN

When the BJP-led government last year brought the Aadhaar law, the finance minister said he was clear that "it is too late for anybody to contend that privacy will not be a fundamental right".

And so special provisions with regard to privacy and punishment in case of violations were put in.

Jaitley said he had while replying to the debate on the Aadhaar bill in Parliament on March 16, 2016 stated that the law with all safeguards is being framed "to make sure and ensure that privacy as a fundamental right will be respected".

Elaborating on the restrictions to privacy, Jaitley, an eminent lawyer, said in a room an individual would have absolute right of privacy.

"But if somebody says I will spend large amounts only of cash money and nobody has a right to find this out because I have a right to privacy, that will be subjected to restrictions which will be fair, just and reasonable," he noted.

Stating that restrictions will have to be just, fair and reasonable, he said the Supreme Court has also stated that restrictions can be for national security, crime detection or dissipation of social welfare benefits.

Jaitley said the restrictions would depend on "case to case" but those will have to meet the test of being fair, just and reasonable.

"And, I am sure Aadhaar legislation restrictions are fair, just and reasonable and government is only interested in those fair, just and reasonable restrictions which further the object of dissipation of social welfare benefits so that they are not cornered by undeserving people and only go to deserving. To that extent I think it is a positive development," he added.

 

TAGS

Right to PrivacySC ruling on Right to PrivacySC verdict on Right to PrivacyArun JaitleyAadhaar cardAadhaar lawAadhaar securityfundamental rightUPA government

From Zee News

Nandan Nilekani back at Infosys as Chairman: Here&#039;s a look at his profile
Companies

Nandan Nilekani back at Infosys as Chairman: Here's a...

Nandan Nilekani appointed as new Infosys Chairman, Seshasayee quits
Companies

Nandan Nilekani appointed as new Infosys Chairman, Seshasay...

Bombay Stock Exchange revises circuit limit of 20 firms
Markets

Bombay Stock Exchange revises circuit limit of 20 firms

Economy

India's economic success vital for global economy: UK...

Address issues raised by Murthy with facts: Former Infosys employees write to Board
Companies

Address issues raised by Murthy with facts: Former Infosys...

Companies

Govt tweaks UDAN scheme, focuses on NE states, other areas

Tata Power gets shareholders&#039; nod to raise Rs 7,000 crore via bonds
Companies

Tata Power gets shareholders' nod to raise Rs 7,000 cr...

Co-founders to decide on Nilekani&#039;s return to Infosys: Ex-CFO Mohandas Pai
Companies

Co-founders to decide on Nilekani's return to Infosys:...

Gold price rises by Rs 150 to Rs 29,850 per 10 grams
Bullion

Gold price rises by Rs 150 to Rs 29,850 per 10 grams

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video