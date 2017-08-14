SC puts on hold Madras HC order on Karti Chidambaram

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday put on hold a Madras High Court order staying the lookout notice against Karti Chidambaram so that he does not leave the country.

Staying the August 10 order till the next date of hearing, the bench of Chief Justice J.S. Khehar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud directed further hearing of the matter for Friday.

The apex court order came on a petition by the Central Bureau of Investigation, which contended that the Madras High Court had no territorial jurisdiction to entertain the plea and stay the lookout notice.

The investigative agency told the court that the lookout notice was only to prevent the son of former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram from leaving the country.