Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

SC seeks centre's response on plea against linking Aadhaar with cell phones

The court said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee could challenge the Aadhaar law as an "individual" and a "citizen". 

IANS| Last Updated: Oct 30, 2017, 11:54 AM IST
Comments |
SC seeks centre&#039;s response on plea against linking Aadhaar with cell phones

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought the Centre`s response on a plea challenging the mandatory linking of mobile phones with Aadhaar.

A bench of Justice A.K. Sikri and Justice Ashok Bhushan gave the Centre four-weeks time to respond.

The court also gave time to the West Bengal government to amend it`s petition questioning the linking of Aadhaar for giving of subsidy by the state`s Labour Department. It observed: "how could state government challenge a law passed by the Centre?"

The court said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee could challenge the Aadhaar law as an "individual" and a "citizen". 

However, it also observed that "this way Centre would start challenging the laws passed by the States".

Tags:
SC Aadhaar pleaAadhaar linking cellphoneJustice A.K. SikriJustice Ashok BhushanAadhaar lawMamata Banerjee Aadhaar plea
Next
Story

Cut GST for AC eateries, small businesses: Panel

Trending