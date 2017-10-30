SC seeks centre's response on plea against linking Aadhaar with cell phones

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought the Centre`s response on a plea challenging the mandatory linking of mobile phones with Aadhaar.

A bench of Justice A.K. Sikri and Justice Ashok Bhushan gave the Centre four-weeks time to respond.

The court also gave time to the West Bengal government to amend it`s petition questioning the linking of Aadhaar for giving of subsidy by the state`s Labour Department. It observed: "how could state government challenge a law passed by the Centre?"

The court said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee could challenge the Aadhaar law as an "individual" and a "citizen".

However, it also observed that "this way Centre would start challenging the laws passed by the States".