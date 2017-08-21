close
SC unhappy over CBI's non-completion of probe in coal cases

The apex court observed that it has repeatedly asked the CBI to complete the ongoing investigations in these cases but "it doesn't seem to come to an end."

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 17:42
SC unhappy over CBI&#039;s non-completion of probe in coal cases

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday expressed its displeasure over the CBI not completing investigations in the coal block allocation scam cases.

The apex court observed that it has repeatedly asked the CBI to complete the ongoing investigations in these cases but "it doesn't seem to come to an end."

"We have been requesting the CBI from time-to-time to expedite the ongoing investigations, but it doesn't seem to come to an end," a three-judge bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur said.

"We, therefore, require the CBI to file report of the status of investigation in all the pending cases," the bench also comprising Justices Kurian Joseph and A K Sikri said.

The bench has now fixed the matter for hearing on October 9.

Coal scam casecoal blockscoal bocks allocationSupreme CourtCBI

