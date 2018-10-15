Semi-high speed Train 18 all set to be launched, to replace Shatabdi Express

New Delhi: Indian Railways is all set to roll out its much awaited indigenously built semi-high speed train for inter-city travel.

Codenamed Train 18 (depicting the year it is being manufactured), this self-propelled train would run at a speed of 160 kmph. It will eventually replace Shatabdi Express trains on the Indian Railways network.

Train 18, a 100 perent 'Make in India' project will be manufactured at ICF (Integral Coach Factory) in Chennai. Train 18 will have a stainless steel car body with LHB as the base design.



The fully air-conditioned train will have 16 chair-car type coaches out of which two will be executive chair cars and 14 non-executive chair cars. The executive chair can seat 56 passengers, while the non executive chairs will be able to accommodate 78 passengers.

The train with a Swanky interior and world-class facility boasts a host of passenger friendly amenities which include inter-connected fully sealed gangways, automatic doors with retractable footsteps, onboard Wi-Fi and infotainment, GPS-based passenger information system, modular toilets with bio-vacuum systems, halogen free rubber-on-rubber flooring, rotational seats which can be aligned in the direction of travel (available only in the executive class), roller blinds and diffused LED lighting, and disabled-friendly toilets.