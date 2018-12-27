हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Senior citizen, female passengers to get more reserved berths in trains

New Delhi: Ministry of Railways has decided to enhance the combined reservation quota of lower berths earmarked for senior citizens, female passengers 45 years of age and above and pregnant women further.

After the revised rates, sleeper class will have 6 berths for trains having single coach and 7 for trains having more than one coach of the class; 4 berths in 3AC having single coach and 4 more than one coach of the class, 3 berths in 2AC having single coach and 4 berths having  more than one coach of the class in Normal Mail/Express train.

For Rajdhani, Duronto and fully AC trains, 5 berths have been earmarked for 3AC and 4 berths for 2AC coaches.

Before this revision the reservation in all trains having reserved sleeping accommodation, was a combined quota of six lower berths per coach in Sleeper class and 3 lower berths per coach each in AC 3 tier and AC-2 tier classes for Senior Citizens, Female passengers of 45 years of age and above and pregnant women.

The reserved qouta for senior citizen was introduced in 2007. A combined reservation quota of two lower berths per coach in Sleeper, AC-3 tier and AC-2 tier classes was earmarked for them.

