September WPI inflation at 1-year high of 5.13%

New Delhi: Inflation based on wholesale prices rose to 1 year high of to 5.13 percent in September on rising prices of food items, especially vegetables and pulses.

On the basis of Wholesale Price Index (WPI), inflation was 4.53 percent in August and 3.14 percent in September last year.

According to a government data released today, the index for crude petroleum and natural gas group rose by 1.1 percent to 95.9 from 94.9 for the previous month due to higher price of natural gas.

The index for fuel and power group rose by 2.2 percent to 107.2 from 104.9 for the previous month. The index for coal group rose by 0.2 percent due to higher price of coking coal.

The index for Manufacture of Food Products group rose by 0.3 percent to 129.4 from 129.0 for the previous month.

As per the latest data, July WPI inflation has been revised 5.27 percent from 5.09 percent earlier.

As per data released last week, retail inflation inched up to 3.77 percent in September as fuel rates peaked and food prices rose.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its bi-monthly policy this month kept interest rates unchanged, surprising markets that had expected a rate hike to support tumbling rupee and combat inflationary pressures from high oil prices.

It projected an inflation rate of 4.8 percent by June 2019, slightly better than the 5.0 percent August forecast.

