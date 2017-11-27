Shaktikanta Das appointed India's G20 Sherpa

New Delhi: The central government on Monday said that it has appointed former IAS officer Shaktikanta Das as Indias "G20 Sherpa".

According to the Ministry of Finance, the former Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), has been appointed to the post till December 31, 2018 for the "Development Track" of the G20.

Currently, their are two tracks in G20 -- Finance and Development -- the former is managed by the Secretary (Economic Affairs) as India`s Deputy to G20 and the latter is coordinated by the Sherpa.