SHAMEFUL! Tejas Express makes maiden run from Mumbai to Goa, returns with damaged infotainment and missing headphones

Upon its return from Goa, Tejas Express had fewer headphones, damaged infotainment screens and waste strewn all over.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, May 25, 2017 - 12:56
New Delhi: Railway minister Suresh Prabhu flagged off the much-awaited Tejas Superfast Express from Mumbai to Karmali in Goa two days ago.

However, the state of affairs of the train's interiors, when it returned to Mumbai, was shocking for the railway official.

Tejas Express has ultra-modern amenities on board like LED TV, energy efficient LED lights, Wi-Fi and CCTV. But when it returned to Mumbai at its maiden run, railway officials found that the public had stolen headphones, damaged the infotainment screens.

As per a report in the Hindustan Times, Tejas Express, upon its return had “fewer headphones, damaged infotainment screens and waste strewn all over.”

“At least 12 of the high-quality headphones provided for the infotainment screens are missing,” railway sources told the HT

This despite the fact that Tejas has touchless taps and bio-vacuum toilets.

Tejas Express has been proved to be extremely popular as its ticket booking position has reached in waitlist for May 24.

 

Tejas ExpressTejas Express maiden runTejas Express first runtejas express mumbai to goaTejas Express featuresTejas Express interiors

