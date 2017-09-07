Soon, Aadhaar and other govt IDs a must to book domestic flights

New Delhi: You will have to mandatorily furnish the details of either Aadhaar, driving licence, passport or Pan number while booking a domestic flight ticket, as per a newspaper report.

The Times of India has reported that as the Centre is all set to issue the final rules for "no fly list" (NFL) on Friday, furnishing of these government IDs will become mandatory once the rules are being implemented.

According to the draft norms, the national no fly list list will include names of passengers who were identified as “unruly” by any airline during inquiry. Moreover, the list will also include the names of persons who have been identified as a threat by security agencies.

"We are going to issue a civil aviation requirement (CAR or rule issued by DGCA) where some identity card number will have to be provided. People giving Aadhaar numbers will soon be able to get digital boarding cards," TOI quoting Union minister of state for aviation Jayant Sinha said.