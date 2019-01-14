Soon, fly to international destinations at just Rs 2500 as Modi govt prepares for UDAN-3

New Delhi: Your dream to take international flights at affordable rates will soon come true as the government is all set to finalise routes under the third phase of UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme.

Government has already received over 100 proposals under the third phase of UDAN scheme. As per Zee Media sources Assam will connected internationally under the UDAN scheme through services to Bangkok, Thailand, Kathmandu.

Similarly Bihar State airports will international extension by connecting to Nepal, Bangladesh and Myanmar. Also, Chennai may also get international flight to Singapore, sources said.

UDAN was launched in 2016 to make air travel affordable for people through subsidised ticket rates and to provide air connectivity to smaller towns. The aim of the scheme is connecting major cities with tier-II and tier-III cities at a price of Rs 2,500 per one-hour flight.

Five airlines were mandated to fly on 128 regional routes in the first phase of the bidding in March 2017, and 15 airlines on 325 regional routes, including those having chopper operations, in the second phase in January last year.