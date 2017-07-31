close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Soon, travel from Delhi to Chandigarh by train in two hours

The Delhi-Chandigarh corridor, one of the busiest routes in north India, is slated to be first semi-high speed project being taken up by the state-owned transporter to run trains at maximum speeds of 200 kmph with French help.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, July 31, 2017 - 12:10
Soon, travel from Delhi to Chandigarh by train in two hours

New Delhi: The Indian Railways is going full steam to achieve the target of covering the 245-km long Delhi-Chandigarh distance in flat two hours despite many curves on the proposed semi-high speed route.

The Delhi-Chandigarh corridor, one of the busiest routes in north India, is slated to be first semi-high speed project being taken up by the state-owned transporter to run trains at maximum speeds of 200 kmph with French help.

There are about 10 major curves spanning over 32 km on the existing Delhi-Chandigarh rail route.

The public transporter will not go for land acquisition required for straightening up several curves on the Delhi- Chandigarh semi-high speed corridor and instead opt for slowing down while negotiating the track, according to the railways.

The earlier plan was to straighten up these curves to facilitate uninterrupted speed on the semi-high speed route, said a senior Railway ministry official involved with the semi-high speed project.

However, since it requires acquiring land for the purpose which is a time-consuming process, railways decided not to go for land acquisition to avoid delay.

In a recent review meeting with the French team, it was decided to avoid land acquisition and instead make some adjustment on curves as much as possible on the existing railway land, he said.

However, the official said, despite curves, the target of reaching Chandigarh in two hours will be achieved.

SNCF, the French railways, has been assigned the task of submitting the execution strategy and implementation model with detailed cost of the semi-high speed project involving upgradation of the Chandigarh route.

The French team will submit the final report with details of cost analysis and technical parameter by October.

According to a rough estimate, it is likely to cost over Rs 10,000 crore with about Rs 46 crore per kilometre for running trains at 200 kmh, which includes rolling stock and signal and track upgradation on the Chandigarh corridor.

Currently, the Shatabdi Express covers the 245 km distance in about three hours and 30 minutes travelling at a maximum speed of 110 kmh.

TAGS

Delhi-Chandigarh rail lineDelhi-Chandigarh rail journeyIndian RailwaysRailways semi-high speed projectDelhi-Chandigarh rail route

From Zee News

Economy

'Benefit chain' of GST should continue, PM Modi t...

Personal Finance

Transactions of Rs 1,500 crore on BHIM app so far: Ravi Sha...

Snapdeal terminates talks for merger with Flipkart, says will pursue an independent path
Companies

Snapdeal terminates talks for merger with Flipkart, says wi...

Jeep Compass launched in India, price starts at Rs 14.95 lakh
Automobiles

Jeep Compass launched in India, price starts at Rs 14.95 la...

Economy

Government: 43 percent employees in unorganised sector

Economy

DBS expects RBI to cut its policy rates by 0.25%

SBI cuts rates for most savings bank accounts
Companies

SBI cuts rates for most savings bank accounts

Talks for Snapdeal acquisition by Flipkart hit a roadblock
Companies

Talks for Snapdeal acquisition by Flipkart hit a roadblock

Companies

Max India cites delay,calls off Max Life-HDFC Life merger p...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video