Specified Bank Notes Bill 2017 likely to be introduced in LS today
Last Updated: Friday, February 3, 2017 - 10:41
New Delhi: The Specified Bank Notes (Cessation of Liabilities) Bill, 2017 is scheduled to be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will introduce the Bill to provide in the public interest for the cessation of liabilities on the specified bank notes and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.
The Payment of Wages (Amendment) Bill, 2017 is also scheduled to be introduced in the Lower House.
Private Members` bills are also scheduled to be introduced in both houses today.
First Published: Friday, February 3, 2017 - 10:41
