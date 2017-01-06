Sundar Pichai's interaction session at IIT Kharagpur: Key Highlights

Kharagpur: It was like walking down the memory lanes for Google's India-born chief Sundar Pichai when he visited his alma mater IIT Kharagpur on Wednesday. Close to 3,000 IITians gathered to meet the alumnus.

Key Highlights:

1)This was Pichai's first visit to the campus after he completed his B.Tech in 1993. Taking a trip down memory lane, he went to room number B-308 at the Nehru Hall of Residence which was his room once upon a time. During the interaction, Pichai talked about everything from his learning hindi, love for sports, advice to kids, his college days, nostalgia, to meeting his wife Anjali et al.

2) The Google boss recalled that during his days, the glass window panes used to break often as the rooms were hit by cricket balls from the ground behind the hostel.

3) Pichai also spent time at the metallurgical and materials engineering department where he had studied long ago.

4) Professor Sanat Kumar Roy, who had taught him during that time and even recommended him for a foreign university, was there to receive him.

5) During an interaction with the students later on, the distinguished alumnus said on a lighter note that he was too embarrassed to admit his first year's GPA but he made up during the last three years.

6)Asked on the next big thing at Google, Pichai said: "I can`t quite tell exactly but advances in AI and machine learning, we are making a big bet on that. Advances in machine learning will bring a difference in many many fields."