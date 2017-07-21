close
Supreme Court to hear coal block allocation scam cases today

The Supreme Court on Friday will hear the cases in connection with the coal block allocation scam.Earlier, Union Human Resource and Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar and Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir, had filed a plea asking for a re-investigation in the matter.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Friday, July 21, 2017 - 10:09
Supreme Court to hear coal block allocation scam cases today
File soon

The plea was filed in response to the closure report sought by the two Union Ministers.

The plea was filed in response to the closure report sought by the two Union Ministers.

The apex court had earlier asked the duo for their final submission in the case. On not being satisfied with the closure report, the two leaders sought for a re-investigation.

The CBI had mentioned names of Jindal Steel and Power Ltd`s adviser Anand Goel, Gurgaon-based Green Infra`s vice-president Siddharth Madra, Nihar Stocks Ltd director B S N Suryanarayan, Mumbai-based KE International`s chief financial officer Rajeev Aggarwal, and Mumbai`s Essar Power Limited executive vice-chairman Sushil Kumar Maroo.

Earlier on April 10, the special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court granted interim bail to all five fresh accused in the coal scam case involving the Jindal coal block matter.The scam dates back to 1993 when the Centre allocated coal blocks to private companies during 1993-2010. 

However, the Supreme Court had in 2014 termed these allocations illegal.

It was on the complaint filed by Javadekar and Ahir in 2012 that the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) ordered a CBI probe into the matter.

Earlier in 2014, apex court set up a special CBI court to try all the cases filed in the coal allocation scam.

Supreme CourtCoal Block AllocationPrakash JavedkarHansraj AhirHRD Ministrycoal scam

