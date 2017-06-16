Switzerland ratifies automatic exchange of financial account information with India
Switzerland's Federal Council will notify date from which automatic info exchange will begin while the decision is not subject to referendum.
New Delhi: Switzerland on Friday ratifies automatic exchange of financial account information with India, 40 others. Information sharing will begin in 2019.
Before first automatic exchange, Switzerland will check whether India, other jurisdictions meet confidentiality and data security standards.
