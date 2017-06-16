close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Switzerland ratifies automatic exchange of financial account information with India

Switzerland's Federal Council will notify date from which automatic info exchange will begin while the decision is not subject to referendum.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 - 15:28
Switzerland ratifies automatic exchange of financial account information with India

New Delhi: Switzerland on Friday ratifies automatic exchange of financial account information with India, 40 others. Information sharing will begin in 2019.

Switzerland's Federal Council will notify date from which automatic info exchange will begin while the decision is not subject to referendum.

Before first automatic exchange, Switzerland will check whether India, other jurisdictions meet confidentiality and data security standards.

With PTI Inputs

TAGS

SwitzerlandIndia-Swiss automatic exchange of FAIfinancial account informationSwitzerland Federal Councilautomatic info exchange

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Lower prices nudge gold demand; Indian buyers stay off
Markets

Lower prices nudge gold demand; Indian buyers stay off

Economy

India's 2017 diesel imports may rise to highest since...

Hero MotoCorp&#039;s Pawan Munjal takes home Rs 59.66 crore pay in FY17
Companies

Hero MotoCorp's Pawan Munjal takes home Rs 59.66 crore...

Companies

Banks may need additional Rs 10K crore infusion for bad loa...

Now Aadhaar mandatory for opening bank A/c, financial transactions above Rs 50,000
Personal Finance

Now Aadhaar mandatory for opening bank A/c, financial trans...

Black money: Switzerland ratifies auto info sharing with India
Economy

Black money: Switzerland ratifies auto info sharing with In...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video