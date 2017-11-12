Tax rate on 178 daily items reduced to 18% from 28%: View complete list

New Delhi: In the biggest GST rejig yet, tax rates on as many as 178 items of daily use have been shifted from the top tax bracket of 28 percent to 18 percent.

The top tax rate is now restricted to luxury and demerit goods like pan masala, aerated water and beverages, cigars and cigarettes, tobacco products, cement, paints, perfumes, ACs, dish washing machine, washing machine, refrigerators, vacuum cleaners, cars and two-wheelers, aircraft and yacht.

Check out the complete list of goods on which GST rate recommended for reduction from 28 percent to 18 percent.