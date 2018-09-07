Top 10 emerging jobs in India: All you need to know

NEW DELHI: In a fast-changing economy like India, where the industries and markets constantly evolving, job profiles are also changing. Keeping the changing dynamics in minds, LinkedIn has released a list of Top 10 Emerging Jobs in India.

LinkedIn's Top 10 Emerging Jobs:

1. Machine learning engineer

2. Application development analyst

3. Back-end developer

4. Full-stack engineer

5. Data scientist

6. Customer success manager

7. Digital marketing specialist

8. Big data developer

9. Sales recruiter

10. Python developer

The report states that technology roles dominate, but these roles are no longer limited to technology companies.

The report further revealed that today tech jobs are in demand across sectors from pharma to banking and retail, and companies in these various industries see a high demand for talent in these roles. With nearly 5 million people expected to join the workforce every year, the country's adaptability to change is key, it added.

For this report, LinkedIn looked at its over 50 million members in India who included work experience on their profile. It then grouped together the millions of unique, user-input job titles based on common job roles.

"India's indigenous tech talent has taken several global tech giants to success, hence it is no surprise that the country's top 5 emerging jobs orbit around technology and core technical skills across sectors," LinkedIn Talent and Learning Solutions VP Asia Pacific, Feon Ang said.

Moreover, soft skills are also seen as one of the most in-demand skills and are increasingly more critical to success in the technology age.

"Customer Success Manager (CSM)," ranked as the sixth emerging job in India, for both tech firms and non-tech firms, is critical to help onboard, influence, and retain customers, and soft skills such as communications and relationship-building play a key role here in making their customers successful.

With agency inputs