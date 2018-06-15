हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India's trade deficit

Trade deficit widens to 4-month high of $14.62 bn

New Delhi: India's trade deficit widened to four month high of USD 14.62 billion in May as imports surged nearly 15 percent, the government said on Friday.

Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu said exports in May rose by 28.18 percent to USD 28.86 billion while imports were up 14.85 percent to USD 43.48 billion.

Trade deficit widened to USD 14.62 billion from USD 13.84 billion in May 2017.

Oil imports were up 49.46 percent to USD 11.5 billion on back of surge in international crude prices.

Gold imports were up 16.6 percent to USD 1.18 billion in May.

