close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Traders urge GST Council to remove anomalies in tax slabs

The traders' body suggested the government to re-examine the category of products and services under the 28 percent tax slab, arguing that many of the products like auto spare parts and housing industry items deserve to be moved to the lower tax bracket.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, July 7, 2017 - 16:54

New Delhi: Traders from across the country met here on Friday and demanded re-examining the category of products and services under the 28 percent slab and simplify procedures under the new tax regime to promote voluntary compliance.

Assessing the situation after one week of GST rollout at a meeting convened by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), traders said their counterparts in small towns are in a state of confusion due to lack of knowledge about even basic fundamentals of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and its compliance obligations leading to procedural lapses.

Trade leaders from 23 states attended the meet and in a unanimous resolution urged the government to form a GST Coordination Committee at the district level comprising of senior officials and trade representatives.

"We recommend provision of subsidy or incentive to traders operating in smaller town for transition to GST taxation system since they are required to invest their time and money for faster adoption of technology led business practices and accounting procedures.

"Similarly, provision of interim period of 9 months across the country would prove to be a great motivation and relaxation to reduce fear of penalties among traders, CAIT President B C Bhartia and Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said in a joint statement.

The traders' body suggested the government to re-examine the category of products and services under the 28 percent tax slab, arguing that many of the products like auto spare parts and housing industry items deserve to be moved to the lower tax bracket.

Moreover, it said, the government should review its decision of including financial tools and services under tax slab of 18 percent as against the earlier tax rate of 15 percent in order to promote more digital transactions.

TAGS

Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT)digital transactionsGST Coordination CommitteeGST taxation systemGST rolloutGoods and Services Tax (GST)

From Zee News

India's Top 10 Selling Cars in May 2017

GST from July 1: What will be cheaper

World's biggest crocodile farms will blow your mind! IN...

PM Modi pitches for expediting BRICS rating agency
International Business

PM Modi pitches for expediting BRICS rating agency

Sensex off record high to end flat; RIL dazzles
Markets

Sensex off record high to end flat; RIL dazzles

Economy

India likely to raise sugar import tax to 50%

Personal Finance

Print label details of pre-packed food in big size:Govt to...

Economy

Education not expensive under GST: Govt

Companies

Venture Capital investments dip 25% in Apr-June

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video