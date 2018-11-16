हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian Railways

Trial run for India's first engineless semi-high speed Train 18 to be conducted tomorrow

Train 18 is capable of touching 200 kmph.

Trial run for India&#039;s first engineless semi-high speed Train 18 to be conducted tomorrow

New Delhi: The first trial run of the indigenously built semi-high speed train for inter-city travel Codenamed Train 18 will be conducted on Saturday on Bareilly-Moradabad section on a standard railway track.

Research Designs and Standards Organization (RDSO) team have also reached Moradabad for the trial run of the engine-less train.

On October 29, the Rs 100 crore indigenously developed high-tech, energy-efficient, self-propelled or engine-less train was flagged off from Chennai by Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani.

The train was later put through low speed trials to test its various systems.

S. Mani, General Manager of Integral Coach Factory (ICF) that has manufactured the train, has told  news agency IANS that the high-tech train was despatched to Delhi for pre-trial checks on November 11. Train 18 reached Delhi on November 13 and was showcased to the media at the Safdarjung Railway Station the next day.

While medium speed trial of Train 18 will be conducted between Moradabad and Bareilly, high-speed trials will be conducted between Kota and Sawai Modhopur after the Moradabad trials, Mani told IANS

Train 18 is capable of touching 200 kmph provided that the rest of Indian Railways' system such as tracks and signals permit.

Indian Railwaysinter-city travelTrain 18Train 18 featuresShatabdi ExpressTrain 18 interiorsTrain 18 exteriors

