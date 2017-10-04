Truckers threaten to go on 2-day strike to protest against GST

New Delhi: Truck operators will go on a two- day strike across the country from October 9 to protest against GST, diesel price hike and corruption on roads, truckers' body AIMTC said on Wednesday.

"Transporters have decided to lodge their protest against the callous and indifferent attitude of government officials, GST, diesel hike and corruption on road by observing 'chakka jam' on October 9 and 10," All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) President S K Mittal told reporters here.

AIMTC, the apex body of transporters, claims to represent around 93 lakh truckers and around 50 lakhs bus and tourist operators.

Mittal said that "contra laws" in the present GST regime has lead to coercive registration and unnecessary compliance by truckers and transporters. The sale of used business attracts GST, which leads to double taxation by the government, it added.

Another transporters body All India Transporters Welfare Association (AITWA) said it will support AIMTC's call for strike as the government has failed to give any clarification on GST to transporters.

"(The strike) call is given by All India Motor Transport Congress and we are supporting them," AITWA President Pradeep Singhal said.

"They (government officials) do not want us to understand the GST, they do not want to explain the GST to us, they do not want to give any clarification ... And they are making it so complicated," he alleged.

Stating that exorbitant rise in diesel prices and daily changes in rates have hit the sector, AIMTC said the government should revise the prices of diesel on quarterly basis.

Singhal said that diesel prices should be made uniform across the country and be brought down to the level of global prices.

When asked it is wise to go for token strike amid the festival season, Singhal said, no chakka jam is a wise move.

"It is a suicidal move. We are making a loss to ourself when we stop our vehicles on the road. After Deepavali when this season is over then we are going for an indefinite strike if the government does not listen."