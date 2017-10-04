close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Truckers threaten to go on 2-day strike to protest against GST

Stating that exorbitant rise in diesel prices and daily changes in rates have hit the sector, AIMTC said the government should revise the prices of diesel on quarterly basis.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, October 4, 2017 - 21:15
Truckers threaten to go on 2-day strike to protest against GST

New Delhi: Truck operators will go on a two- day strike across the country from October 9 to protest against GST, diesel price hike and corruption on roads, truckers' body AIMTC said on Wednesday.

"Transporters have decided to lodge their protest against the callous and indifferent attitude of government officials, GST, diesel hike and corruption on road by observing 'chakka jam' on October 9 and 10," All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) President S K Mittal told reporters here.

AIMTC, the apex body of transporters, claims to represent around 93 lakh truckers and around 50 lakhs bus and tourist operators.

Mittal said that "contra laws" in the present GST regime has lead to coercive registration and unnecessary compliance by truckers and transporters. The sale of used business attracts GST, which leads to double taxation by the government, it added.

Another transporters body All India Transporters Welfare Association (AITWA) said it will support AIMTC's call for strike as the government has failed to give any clarification on GST to transporters.

"(The strike) call is given by All India Motor Transport Congress and we are supporting them," AITWA President Pradeep Singhal said.

"They (government officials) do not want us to understand the GST, they do not want to explain the GST to us, they do not want to give any clarification ... And they are making it so complicated," he alleged.

Stating that exorbitant rise in diesel prices and daily changes in rates have hit the sector, AIMTC said the government should revise the prices of diesel on quarterly basis.

Singhal said that diesel prices should be made uniform across the country and be brought down to the level of global prices.

When asked it is wise to go for token strike amid the festival season, Singhal said, no chakka jam is a wise move.

"It is a suicidal move. We are making a loss to ourself when we stop our vehicles on the road. After Deepavali when this season is over then we are going for an indefinite strike if the government does not listen."

TAGS

Truck operatorstruckers strikeAIMTCGST protestDiesel hike

From Zee News

Arun Jaitley urges states to cut VAT on petrol, diesel
Economy

Arun Jaitley urges states to cut VAT on petrol, diesel

RBI cuts growth forecast to 6.7% on GST, lower farm output
Economy

RBI cuts growth forecast to 6.7% on GST, lower farm output

Process of eco reforms incomplete, fresh thinking needed: Manmohan Singh
Economy

Process of eco reforms incomplete, fresh thinking needed: M...

Sebi hikes FPI investment limit for government securities
Markets

Sebi hikes FPI investment limit for government securities

Companies

SpiceJet pitches for bringing ATF under GST

ONGC Videsh completes stake buy in Namibian oil block
Companies

ONGC Videsh completes stake buy in Namibian oil block

New foreign portfolio investment norms from April: RBI
Economy

New foreign portfolio investment norms from April: RBI

Economy

After a dip, Indian economy bouncing back: Amitabh Kant

Ericsson scouts for mergers for lower margin businesses
International Business

Ericsson scouts for mergers for lower margin businesses

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video