close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »
﻿

Uncertainty on Budget 2017 presentation: Santosh Gangwar puts ball in Speaker's court

ANI | Last Updated: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 10:14
Uncertainty on Budget 2017 presentation: Santosh Gangwar puts ball in Speaker&#039;s court

New Delhi: Amid speculations that the Union Budget may be deferred by a day post the demise of former minister of state for external affairs and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MP E. Ahamed, Minister of State for Finance Santosh Gangwar on Wednesday said that Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan would take a final call on whether the House will be adjourned or not.

"Due to the unfortunate passing away of a sitting MP, the Speaker will decide if the House will be adjourned or not. Normally, the House is adjourned on the death of a sitting MP. So, the chances are budget can be postponed for a day, but the Speaker will decide," Gangwar told ANI.

Ahmad passed away in the wee hours of today after suffering from heart attack.Ahmad, who served as the Minister of State for External Affairs in Prime Minister Manmohan Singh-led UPA0 government, breathed his last at the RML Hospital in the national capital.He took ill in the Central Hall of Parliament during President Pranab Mukherjee`s address yesterday.

Ahamed`s mortal remains will be taken to his residence here so that the public can pay their homage, post which hiremains will be flown to his hometown Kannur. 

First Published: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 10:14
comments powered by Disqus

Gallery

World Economic Forum Davos 2017

World Economic Forum Davos 2017

10 Major Cars Launched in 2016

10 Most Expensive Hotels In India

TOP VIDEOS

Arun Jaitley presents Economic Survey 2017 in Parliament

Non bailable warrant against Vijay Mallya

18 lakh taxpayers to get Income Tax notices to explain large deposits

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.