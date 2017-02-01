Uncertainty on Budget 2017 presentation: Santosh Gangwar puts ball in Speaker's court
New Delhi: Amid speculations that the Union Budget may be deferred by a day post the demise of former minister of state for external affairs and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MP E. Ahamed, Minister of State for Finance Santosh Gangwar on Wednesday said that Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan would take a final call on whether the House will be adjourned or not.
"Due to the unfortunate passing away of a sitting MP, the Speaker will decide if the House will be adjourned or not. Normally, the House is adjourned on the death of a sitting MP. So, the chances are budget can be postponed for a day, but the Speaker will decide," Gangwar told ANI.
Ahmad passed away in the wee hours of today after suffering from heart attack.Ahmad, who served as the Minister of State for External Affairs in Prime Minister Manmohan Singh-led UPA0 government, breathed his last at the RML Hospital in the national capital.He took ill in the Central Hall of Parliament during President Pranab Mukherjee`s address yesterday.
Ahamed`s mortal remains will be taken to his residence here so that the public can pay their homage, post which hiremains will be flown to his hometown Kannur.
-
No ATM withdrawal limit from February 1, cap on savings accounts to continue
-
H-1B reform bill introduced in US House of Representatives; seeks doubling of minimum salary to $ 130,000
-
Here are the key Budget 2017 highlights
-
Ex-PM Manmohan Singh, Chidambaram helped Mallya's Kingfisher Airlines get loans despite poor financials, alleges BJP
-
Economic Survey 2017 Overview: India's GDP to grow between 6.75-7.5% in FY 2017-18
-
RBI removes withdrawal limits on current accounts
-
Arun Jaitley presents Economic Survey 2017 in Parliament
-
18 lakh taxpayers to get Income Tax notices to explain large deposits
-
Income tax crackdown begins: 87 notices issued, 42 assets worth crores attached under Benami Act
-
What should people expect from budget?
-
Economic Survey 2017: Remonetisation to revive economic growth, says CEA
-
Economic Survey 2017: India should play proactive role in promoting open global markets
-
H1B overhaul: IT cos see costs rise, dearth of skilled workers
-
Economic Survey 2017 pitches for implementation of UBI to provide basic income for all