Unfortunate that corruption was institutionalised, time for middlemen is over: PM Narendra Modi

He expressed remorse that corruption was institutionalised for so long. Conversely he also stated that the time for middlemen is now over.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 18:26
New Delhi: Addressing young entrepreneurs under the 'Champions Of Change' programme organised by Niti Aayog, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the time has come for the senior and young people to work together for country's good.

He expressed remorse that corruption was institutionalised for so long. Conversely he also stated that the time for middlemen is now over. PM Modi was presenting his views on policy initiatives for encouraging entrepreneurship.

He also said that the middlemen are out of work in this Government and they are the ones who are most unhappy. Young entrepreneurs interacted with senior Union ministers, including Arun Jaitley last night.

Under the 'Champions Of Change' programme organised by Niti Aayog, 212 young entrepreneurs yesterday began deliberations on six themes - New India 2022, Digital India, Emerging a Sustainable Tomorrow, Health and Nutrition, Education and Skill Development, and Soft Power.

Prime Minister also said that policy initiatives by governments alone will not help make a New India as change should be powered by each and every citizen of India. 

"Every one of us is equally patriotic and wants India to scale new heights of progress. There is no difference in our love for the nation," said PM Modi.

After completion of deliberations, the entrepreneurs will make presentation to the prime minister on action points which could be incorporated in 15-Year Vision Document, a senior Niti Aayog official said.

The entrepreneurs participating in deliberations include Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

In a similar programme, 180 young CEOs would deliberate on six subjects on August 21-22.

These themes would on New India by 2022, Make in India, Cities of Tomorrow, World Class Infrastructure, Doubling Farmers' Income and Financial Sector Reforms.

The young CEOs after the deliberation would give presentation to the prime minister on August 22.

 

TAGS

Narendra ModiArun JaitleyNiti AayogPM's interaction with young CEOsYoung entrepreneursChampions Of ChangeCorruption in India

