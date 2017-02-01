Union Budget 2017-18: Has FM softened demonetisation blow by announcing tax sops?

New Delhi: Amidst heightened expectations and hopes Finance Minister Arun presented Union Budget 2017-18 by rewarding the common man with income tax sops.

Jaitley has halved the tax to 5 percent on incomes upto Rs 5 lakh while there will be no tax on income up to Rs 3 lakh.

Jaitley proposed a new surcharge of 10 percent on incomes between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1 crore.

The change in the personal income tax rate for individual assessees between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 5 lakh income would reduce the tax liability of all persons below Rs 5 lakh to either to zero (with rebate) or 50 percent of their existing liability.

