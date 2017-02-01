Union Budget 2017 to be presented by FM Arun Jaitley in Parliament today
New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will present the Union Budget for the financial year 2017-18 on Wednesday aimed at boosting economic growth through additional spending.
The Budget this time is not only expected to assuage the common man with widely expected income tax sops, the very act of bringing it forward also means each department and ministry of the government will get funds for FY18 by the beginning of the fiscal year.
This Budget is also historic for another reason as well - after 92 years, there will be no separate Rail Budget. The Rail Budget will be merged into the General Budget.
The Budget 2017 comes less than three months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bold and risky gamble to outlaw high-value old currency bills, which has slammed the brakes on Asia's third-largest economy.
With uncertainty over how quickly the economy will recover, economists say the new Budget is likely to echo what India has become accustomed to in the past -- expansion of spending programmes rather than fiscal restraint.
-
No ATM withdrawal limit from February 1, cap on savings accounts to continue
-
Here are the key Budget 2017 highlights
-
H-1B reform bill introduced in US House of Representatives; seeks doubling of minimum salary to $ 130,000
-
Ex-PM Manmohan Singh, Chidambaram helped Mallya's Kingfisher Airlines get loans despite poor financials, alleges BJP
-
Economic Survey 2017 Overview: India's GDP to grow between 6.75-7.5% in FY 2017-18
-
RBI removes withdrawal limits on current accounts
-
Arun Jaitley presents Economic Survey 2017 in Parliament
-
18 lakh taxpayers to get Income Tax notices to explain large deposits
-
Income tax crackdown begins: 87 notices issued, 42 assets worth crores attached under Benami Act
-
What should people expect from budget?
-
Economic Survey 2017: Remonetisation to revive economic growth, says CEA
-
Economic Survey 2017: India should play proactive role in promoting open global markets
-
H1B overhaul: IT cos see costs rise, dearth of skilled workers
-
Economic Survey 2017 pitches for implementation of UBI to provide basic income for all