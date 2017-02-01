Union Budget: Income tax for small firms slashed to 25%
New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday reduced the income tax for small companies with annual turnover of up to Rs 50 crore to 25 percent with a view to making MSME companies more viable and encouraging firms to migrate to company format.
Unveiling the Budgetary proposals for 2017-18, Jaitley said: "As per the data of assessment year 2015-16, there are 6.94 lakh companies filing returns, out of which 6.67 lakh companies fall in this category. Therefore percentage wise, the 96 percent companies will get the benefit of this lower taxation".
The Finance Minister pointed out that as a result of the move, the companies with annual turnover of up to Rs 50 crore will have to pay 5 percent less tax.
This will make our MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) sector more competitive as compared to larger companies, Jaitley said, adding that the revenue foregone estimate for this measure is expected to be Rs 7,200 crore per annum.
As per the data of assessment year 2015-16, there are 6.94 lakh companies filing returns, out of which 6.67 lakh companies fall in this category. Therefore percentage wise, 96 percent of India's companies will get the benefit of lower taxation. Imp step This will make our MSME sector more competitive as compared to larger companies. The revenue foregone estimate for this measure is expected to be Rs 7,200 crore per annum.
-
Budget 2017: Here are the key highlights
-
Budget 2017: Here's what's cheaper and what's dearer!
-
H-1B reform bill introduced in US House of Representatives; seeks doubling of minimum salary to $ 130,000
-
Rail tickets to be cheaper, no service charge on e-tickets from April 1
-
Economic Survey 2017 Overview: India's GDP to grow between 6.75-7.5% in FY 2017-18
-
RBI removes withdrawal limits on current accounts
-
Arun Jaitley presents Economic Survey 2017 in Parliament
-
18 lakh taxpayers to get Income Tax notices to explain large deposits
-
Income tax crackdown begins: 87 notices issued, 42 assets worth crores attached under Benami Act
-
Vodafone and Idea may merge soon