'Union Cabinet approves recommendations of 7th Pay Commission on allowances'

New Delhi: Union Cabinet has approved recommendations of 7th Pay Commission on allowances on Wednesday, as per sources.

With the Cabinet taking the final call today, it is being widely expected that the central government employees will get revised allowances from July month salary.

The Empowered Committee of Secretaries (E-CoS) set up to screen the Lavasa panel recommendations on allowances has already submitted its proposal to the Cabinet for approval.

A high-level committee headed by the Finance Secretary, Ashok Lavasa had on April 27 submitted its report to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

The Empowered Committee of Secretaries has reportedly given its view in favour of AK Mathur-led 7th Pay Commission recommendation, regarding decrease in house rent allowance (HRA) by 2-6 percent depending on type of cities.

The 7th Pay Commission headed by AK Mathur had earlier proposed the rate of House Rent Allowance (HRA) at 24 percent, 16 percent and 8 percent of the Basic Pay for Class X, Y and Z cities respectively.

The Commission had also recommended that the rate of HRA will be revised to 27 percent, 18 percent and 9 percent when DA crosses 50 percent, and further revised to 30 percent, 20 percent and 10 percent when DA crosses 100 percent.

The existing rates of HRA for Class X, Y and Z cities and towns are 30 percent, 20 percent and 10 percent of Basic pay (pay in the pay band plus grade pay).