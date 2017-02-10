Universal Basic Income should have a cut off income, says Kaushik Basu
New Delhi: The Universal Basic Income (UBI) scheme should have a cut off income and people should be encouraged to give it up voluntarily, former World Bank Chief Economist Kaushik Basu has said.
"The Universal Basic Income scheme should give a cut off income and ask ones above it to voluntarily forego it. That'll also be a civics lesson," Basu, who is currently Professor of Economics at Cornell University, said in a tweet.
The Economic Survey for 2016-17 made a strong pitch for implementing Universal Basic Income (UBI), that stipulates a certain income for the poor, as an alternative to various social welfare schemes in a bid to reduce poverty.
"UBI is a powerful idea whose time, even if not ripe for implementation, is ripe for serious discussion," the Economic Survey had said.
The Survey had estimated that a UBI that reduces poverty to 0.5 percent would cost 4-5 percent of GDP, assuming that those in the top 25 percent income bracket are not part of the loop.
-
You won't believe what Air India cabin crew members did in a London hotel!
-
H-1B Visa issue: We are engaged with the US, says government
-
Efforts on to ensure trouble at Infosys does not escalate: Report
-
Corporate governance issues demoralising for employees, says Narayana Murthy
-
Pak imposes anti-dumping duty on China's steel products
-
War on corruption and black money not a political fight: PM Modi
-
Experts outlook and suggestion on the impact of credit policy | Part I
-
Experts outlook and suggestion on the impact of credit policy | Part III
-
Rs 50000: That's how much you'll be able to withdraw from Feb 20
-
Government hands over Vijay Mallya's extradition request to Britain