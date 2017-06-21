close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Urjit Patel for avoiding premature policy action by RBI: MPC minutes

RBI Governor Urjit Patel had argued for avoiding premature policy action citing "high uncertainty" on inflation outlook while voting for status quo on interest rates at the monetary policy review earlier this month.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, June 21, 2017 - 19:07
Urjit Patel for avoiding premature policy action by RBI: MPC minutes

Mumbai: RBI Governor Urjit Patel had argued for avoiding premature policy action citing "high uncertainty" on inflation outlook while voting for status quo on interest rates at the monetary policy review earlier this month.

It was for the first time in its five meetings that one of the members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) differed from the majority view on the policy rate.

Patel, during the MPC meeting held on June 6-7, also underlined the need for resolution of stressed assets of banks and timely recapitalisation of public sector lenders.

As per the minutes of the MPC meeting, he also said while transmission of past policy rate cuts continues - with some banks further reducing the deposit and lending rates - aligning administered interest rates on small savings to market rates can further strengthen the monetary transmission.

External member and IIM-Ahmedabad faculty Ravindra Dholakia was not in favour of a pause and wanted a 50 basis point cut in the repo rate.

However, the six-member MPC headed by Patel went by the majority view and retained the repo rate (short term lending rate) at 6.25 percent.

As per the minutes, Dholakia said there were several noteworthy developments recently on the prices and output fronts that warrant a decisive policy action by the MPC.

"In my opinion, this is the most opportune time for the MPC to effect a major cut of 50 basis points in the policy rate to bring it down from 6.25 percent to 5.75 percent," he opined.

However, Patel was of the view that there is need to avoid "premature policy action".

"Considering the high uncertainty clouding the near-term inflation outlook, there is a need to avoid premature policy action at this stage. I, therefore, vote for holding the policy repo rate at the current level of 6.25 percent and maintaining the neutral stance of monetary policy," Patel said.

The Governor further said the quiescent investment cycle remains a key macroeconomic concern and it is, therefore, imperative to ensure resolution of stressed assets of banks and timely recapitalisation of PSBs.

Voting in favour of status quo, RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya said tolerance for a slightly higher real rate of interest is justified to ensure weak banks do not find relatively low the hurdle rate for ever-greening of bad loans.

"What is required for monetary policy to do its job better is to address the stress on bank (and highly-indebted borrower) balancesheets," he said.

According to him, once the transmission mechanism is restored to better health, monetary policy will more pervasively touch different parts of the economy.

TAGS

RBIRBI monetary policyUrjit PatelRBI's monetary policy reviewMonetary Policy CommitteeMPC minutesRBI interest rates

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Economy

Wind, solar projects to lead to three lakh new jobs: Study

SEBI allows hedge funds to invest in commodity derivatives
Markets

SEBI allows hedge funds to invest in commodity derivatives

GST effect: AC, first class train fares to go up
Personal Finance

GST effect: AC, first class train fares to go up

Sebi to levy fee on P-Notes, bars speculative issuance
Markets

Sebi to levy fee on P-Notes, bars speculative issuance

Honda Cliq launched at Rs 42,499
Automobiles

Honda Cliq launched at Rs 42,499

Rangebound Sensex skids on oil; metal, energy play spoilsport
Markets

Rangebound Sensex skids on oil; metal, energy play spoilspo...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video