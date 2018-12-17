हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Railways

UTSONMOBILE app for booking unreserved train tickets: How to book, benefits and more

The UTSONMOBILE app also allows passengers to cancel their tickets, change user profile, track booking history among many interesting features.

UTSONMOBILE app for booking unreserved train tickets: How to book, benefits and more

New Delhi: The Railway Ministry had few months ago introduced Unreserved Mobile Ticketing (UTS) for booking of unreserved tickets on all non-suburban sections across all Zonal Railways.

The facility of booking unreserved tickets, including season tickets and also platform tickets is available through the ‘UTSONMOBILE’ app available for Android, IOS and Windows phones.

A pilot project for booking of unreserved tickets through mobile phone was commenced in December, 2014 on select stations on Central Railway to provide customers the convenience of booking of unreserved tickets without having to stand in queues.

The UTSONMOBILE was also introduced on Non-Suburban sections in 2015 initially on Delhi-Palwal section of Northern Railway which was subsequently extended to other non-suburban sections of Northern, South Central, Southern, South Western, East Coast, South East Central and South Eastern Railways.

Here's how to use UTS mobile app

  •     The process of ticket booking involves downloading the application and registration by furnishing the requisite details.
  •     After successful registration, the user is given user-ID and password through which the user can log-in and book ticket through this application within the ticketing area and outside the Geo-fenced area (geofenced area is station premises and train route within which ticket cannot be booked.  
  •     Initially, the payment could be made only through R-Wallet.
  •     The facility of making payment through all types of digital modes i.e. debit card, credit card, net-banking,
  •     UPI and other e-wallets has been introduced through payment aggregators viz. Paytm, Mobikwik and Freecharge

The UTSONMOBILE app also allows passengers to cancel their tickets, change user profile, track booking history among many interesting features.

Tags:
RailwaysUnreserved Mobile TicketingUTS appRail unreserved tickets

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close