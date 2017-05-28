Various tax slabs under GST worry traders: CAIT

New Delhi: Classification of different items under various tax slabs of GST has created an environment of anxiety and concern among the trading community across the country, Confederation of All India Traders said on Sunday.

Various verticals of retail trade are demanding lower tax on items being dealt by them since they have been categorised under higher tax slab in comparison to tax slab of current VAT tax regime, CAIT said.

As per an analysis, 1,211 goods and 36 services have been so far classified under GST out of which nearly 50 percent goods have been placed under 18 percent rate; 14 percent under 5 percent rate; 17 percent under 12 percent rate and 19 percent under 28 percent rate, CAIT said in a statement.

In view of growing discontent about proposed GST rates, CAIT has urged the government to revisit the rate schedule.

"The wider impact of the classification of items under different tax slabs needs to be gauged very cautiously since under GST not only the taxes paid on goods but even the taxes paid on the services will be eligible for input tax credit," CAIT said.

Besides, taxes paid on inter-state purchases of goods or availing services will also be eligible for input tax credit, it added.

"Hitherto, both these advantages were not available under VAT tax regime. Therefore, impact on the prices of commodities will have to be drawn after calculating advantages of input tax credit," CAIT said.