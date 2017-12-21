Verdict in 2G spectrum scam case to be pronounced today

New Delhi: The Patiala House Court will pronounce its verdict in 2G spectrum scam case against former Telecom Minister A Raja, DMK Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi on Thursday.

Former telecom minister A Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi as well as officials of the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani group, Unitech Ltd and D B Realty are accused in the cases.

Special Judge O P Saini said the judgment will be pronounced at 10.30 am on December 21. The trial started six years ago after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed its first chargesheet.

The court has been hearing two separate cases related to 2G spectrum allocation. One is being probed by the CBI and the other by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The court had concluded final arguments in the case on April 26.

According to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Raja was biased in allocating 2G mobile air waves and operating licences to telecom firms, causing a huge loss to the state exchequer.

The CBI charge-sheet said Rs 200 crore were transferred from DB Group to Kalaignar TV, which were kickbacks in lieu of allocation of 2G spectrum to Swan Telecom Pvt Ltd.

The ED has filed a separate case related to money laundering alleging that a conspiracy was hatched by Raja, Kanimozhi, DMK supremo M. Karunanidhi's wife Dayalu Ammal and others and that the Rs 200 crore was proceeds of the crime.

All accused, including Raja, are out on bail in this case.