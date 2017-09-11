close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

We could have managed liquidity better: Raghuram Rajan

Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan has said that in hindsight it appears that the central bank under his governorship could have managed the liquidity in banking system in a better manner on certain occasions.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, September 11, 2017 - 18:14

New Delhi: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan has said that in hindsight it appears that the central bank under his governorship could have managed the liquidity in banking system in a better manner on certain occasions.

Rajan, however, added that once the problem of liquidity shortage was thrown up by data, the central bank acted promptly to retrieve the situation.

"There is one place we did not recognise that the liquidity was tightening in the system," he said, adding that "once I saw it in the data, we took a decision very quickly to move towards neutrality but it was something that I should have seen earlier".

He was responding to a question if he wanted something to do differently in hindsight during his three-year tenure as RBI Governor.

In an interview to PTI, he said, he wished he could have acted couple of months in advance to ease liquidity situation.

"We were operating from a system of liquidity deficit, which is how RBI always operated, but it was wasn't working well in that environment. So having recognised that probably a little later than we should have recognised, we moved it to a neutral liquidity position. So, that's the place I think I could see that happen a couple of months earlier," he said.

There was a tight liquidity situation in the banking system in the second half of 2015-16 and it was addressed at the April 2016 policy. As a result, banks were delaying easing of monetary policy transmission to the customers.

At one point, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy accused him of being "mentally not fully Indian" and that his inflation centric monetary policy stifled growth.

Asked if he would want to comment on Swamy's remarks against him, Rajan said, "No."

"I think some issues that are better not (commented on). I think as soon as you start addressing these issues, you give it more weight than it deserves," he said. 

TAGS

RBI GovernorRaghuram Rajancentral bankRBIrupee liquidity

From Zee News

M&amp;M likely to be most impacted due to GST cess hike: Jefferies
Economy

M&M likely to be most impacted due to GST cess hike: Je...

GST disputes to be less, but complicated, says L&amp;S law firm
Economy

GST disputes to be less, but complicated, says L&S law...

GJEPC hails GST council decision on rough diamond import
Economy

GJEPC hails GST council decision on rough diamond import

SIAM seeks cess exemption on 10-13 seater vehicles
Automobiles

SIAM seeks cess exemption on 10-13 seater vehicles

Fading Demonetisation impact, monsoon pushes up August car sales
Companies

Fading Demonetisation impact, monsoon pushes up August car...

Sensex climbs 195 points, Nifty tops 10,000-level in closing trade
Markets

Sensex climbs 195 points, Nifty tops 10,000-level in closin...

Hyundai launches CNG variant of Xcent Prime at Rs 5.93 lakh
Automobiles

Hyundai launches CNG variant of Xcent Prime at Rs 5.93 lakh

Not KYC, &#039;know your employee&#039; too to check frauds: CVC to banks
Personal Finance

Not KYC, 'know your employee' too to check frauds...

International Business

India to buy 1 mt Australian LNG more after new price maths

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video