close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Who can afford, will pay for hiked fuel price: Union Minister Kannanthanam

"Who buys petrol? Somebody who has a car, bike; certainly he is not starving. Somebody who can afford to pay, has to pay," Kannanthanam told the media on Saturday.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Saturday, September 16, 2017 - 18:11
Who can afford, will pay for hiked fuel price: Union Minister Kannanthanam

Trivandrum: "Who owns a vehicle and can afford to pay, will have to pay," says Union Minister Alphons Kannanthanam, while trying to explain the consistent rise in the fuel price for which the Centre has been facing backlash.

"Who buys petrol? Somebody who has a car, bike; certainly he is not starving. Somebody who can afford to pay, has to pay," Kannanthanam told the media on Saturday.

Kannanthanam said that the government is working for the welfare of the downtrodden to ensure electricity in every village, build houses and toilets, for which money is needed and the ruling dispensation is not stealing that money from anyone.

"We are imposing the taxes so that the poor have a dignified life. Money being collected today is not being stolen by us. It is going to cost enormous amount of money. So we are going to tax people who can afford to pay," he said.

The petrol and diesel prices have gone through the roof ever since the central government announced daily revision of fuel prices. Petrol price in Delhi on Tuesday was at Rs. 70.38 per litre, whereas in Mumbai a litre of petrol costs Rs. 79.48.

TAGS

Alphons Kannanthanam on petrol pricePetrol price hikeRise in fuel priceDiesel pricesAlphons Kannanthanam

From Zee News

New York wants to woo Amazon for its next headquarters
International Business

New York wants to woo Amazon for its next headquarters

Equities ride bulls on easing geo-political risks, industry data: Market review
Markets

Equities ride bulls on easing geo-political risks, industry...

SBI hopeful of controlling fresh slippages: Rajnish Kumar
Companies

SBI hopeful of controlling fresh slippages: Rajnish Kumar

Coming soon: Tablets to record feedback on meals on trains
Personal Finance

Coming soon: Tablets to record feedback on meals on trains

No further extension in filing returns under GST: Hasmukh Adhia
Personal Finance

No further extension in filing returns under GST: Hasmukh A...

Arun Jaitely to launch Google payment app &#039;Tez&#039; on Monday
Personal Finance

Arun Jaitely to launch Google payment app 'Tez' o...

No need to carry Aadhaar physically: Know the steps to download &#039;mAadhaar App&#039;
Personal Finance

No need to carry Aadhaar physically: Know the steps to down...

Petrol, diesel price on 16th September 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Personal Finance

Petrol, diesel price on 16th September 2017: Check out the...

Hyundai hikes vehicle prices by up to Rs 84,867
Automobiles

Hyundai hikes vehicle prices by up to Rs 84,867

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video