हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
WPI inflation

WPI inflation falls to 8-month low of 3.80% in December

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation 3.58 percent during the corresponding month of the previous year, official data showed on Monday.

WPI inflation falls to 8-month low of 3.80% in December

New Delhi:  Inflation based on wholesale prices fell to an eight-month low 3.80 percent in December, from 4.64 percent in November as prices of food articles, especially vegetables, softened.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation 3.58 percent during the corresponding month of the previous year, official data showed on Monday.

According to the government data, food articles witnessed softening of prices with deflation at 1.4 percent in December, against  3.31 percent in November.

Tags:
WPI inflationDecember WPI inflationfood pricesIndia December WPI inflation

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close