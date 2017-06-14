close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

WPI inflation in May cools to 5-month low of 2.17%

Inflation based on the wholesale price index fell to a five-month low of 2.17 percent in May, mainly because of a sharp drop in prices of vegetables.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, June 14, 2017 - 14:19
WPI inflation in May cools to 5-month low of 2.17%

New Delhi: Inflation based on the wholesale price index fell to a five-month low of 2.17 percent in May, mainly because of a sharp drop in prices of vegetables.

In December, the reading was 2.10 percent.

WPI inflation was 3.85 percent in April and (-)0.9 percent in May 2016.

Pulses and cereals saw a slower growth in prices.

The wholesale price index (WPI) for the month is based on the new base year 2011-12, which was revised last month from 2004-05, with an aim to reflect the macroeconomic picture more accurately.

The slowdown in wholesale inflation comes against the backdrop of retail inflation easing to a multi-year low of 2.18 percent in May.

Government data showed that prices of food articles shrank by 2.27 percent in May on an yearly basis.

The inflation print for vegetables read (-)18.51 percent. While potato saw a deflation of 44.36 percent, for onion, it came in at 12.86 percent.

The rate of price increase was 4.15 percent in cereals, down from 6.67 percent in May last year. Protein-rich pulses turned cheaper in May as prices fell by 19.73 percent.

Eggs, meat and fish saw a price decline of 1.02 percent annually.

The index basket of the new series has a total of 697 items, including 117 for primary articles, 16 for fuel and power and 564 for manufactured products.

There was acceleration in prices of fuel and power (11.69 percent) and manufactured products (2.55 percent).

However, the price rise in sugar, which falls under the category of manufactured items, slowed to 12.83 percent in May, from 23.12 percent a year earlier.

TAGS

InflationWPI inflationWholesale Price IndexMay WPI inflationCPI inflationfood inflation

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Govt says banks must start bankruptcy proceedings against 12 major defaulters responsible for 25% of bad loans
Economy

Govt says banks must start bankruptcy proceedings against 1...

Economy

Fake currency detection in banks swell to maximum in 8 year...

Sensex edges lower ahead of Fed meet outcome; Reliance gains
Markets

Sensex edges lower ahead of Fed meet outcome; Reliance gain...

Resolution of state-run banks&#039; bad loans primary focus of government
Economy

Resolution of state-run banks' bad loans primary focus...

Uber director David Bonderman resigns from board following comment about women
International Business

Uber director David Bonderman resigns from board following...

Uber CEO takes leave of absence amid sweeping changes after scandals
International Business

Uber CEO takes leave of absence amid sweeping changes after...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video