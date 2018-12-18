हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Zee Business Dare to Dream Awards

Zee Business Dare to Dream Awards: Top MSME leaders and achievers honoured

Celebrating the success of home-grown entrepreneurs, India's top Hindi business channel, Zee Business, in collaboration with SAP India Pvt Ltd, felicitated them at the 'Dare to Dream Awards' on Monday.

Zee Business Dare to Dream Awards: Top MSME leaders and achievers honoured

For lakhs of milennials in the country, 'start-up' lexicon may be like a 21st century development. However, much before start-ups came into vogue and in much more difficult circumstances, there were visionaries who took upon themselves to start new businesses, channel their energies and fuel dreams of the rest. Now, they are unbeatable entrepreneurs who went from humble origins to become top achievers. Simply, because they dared to dream.

Celebrating the success of home-grown entrepreneurs, India's top Hindi business channel, Zee Business, in collaboration with SAP India Pvt Ltd, felicitated them at the 'Dare to Dream Awards' on Monday.

Giving away the awards to the winners at the event in Delhi, MSME Secretary Arun Kumar Panda said the youths today should aspire to be job givers rather than job seekers and highlighted the fact that the Centre has taken numerous initiatives to ensure that success is achieved.

MoS Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla said, "Every government will support hard working and honest entrepreneurs. PM Modi always wants to help such entrepreneurs."

Shukla said the initiatives of the government will ensure that entrepreneurs thrive in a conducive environment. He added that the government is working to bring India into the top 50 list of natiions on ease of doing business ranking by 2022.

Acknowledging the dreamers, Shukla said that today's entreprenuers are role models for our youths. He said, "If businesses are facing any issue, they can come and discuss the issue with us directly."

According to Shukla, 13 crore people have benefitted from PM Narendra Modi's Mudra scheme. It has helped people  establish themselves as employers.

Speaking on the occasion, MoS SME Giriraj Singh said, "Young enetrepreneurs should  empower themselves and set an example for everyone else."

Singh said that for the first time in India, startups have been given a platform by PM Narendra Modi.

Sharing his vision for start-ups, Singh said, "Focus should be on using technology to create employment in villages. India needs to promote women's participation to boost economy. People should promote social entrepreunership."

"The governnment is willing to promote indigenous R&D," he added.

'Dare to Dream Awards' series had first started in Delhi on October 15. 

Tags:
Zee Business Dare to Dream AwardsGiriraj SinghShiv Pratap ShuklaMSME awards

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close