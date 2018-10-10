हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
AICTE

AICTE announces scholarships for differently abled and girl child with its Saksham and Pragati Scheme

Students who are 40 per cent disabled and continuing their higher studies with any technical program affiliated by AICTE are covered with scholarship under this scheme.

Representational image

New Delhi: All India Council for Technical Education, Ministry of Human Resource Development has released its SAKSHAM and PRAGATI schemes to help disabled and female students by providing them scholarship based on means and merit, respectively.

AICTE Saksham Scholarship Scheme 2018-19 candidates

Students who are 40 per cent disabled and continuing their higher studies with any technical program affiliated by AICTE are covered with scholarship under this scheme. The opportunity gives them an opportunity to back themselves financially as well as, is a mode to earn a livelihood.

The benefits offered under this call are:

* Rs 30,000 or actual tuition fee, whichever is less.

* Rs 2,000 per month as incidental charges for 10 months every year will be given.

* Rs 30,000 for purchase of books, software, equipment, desktop, laptop, vehicle or fee for application of competitive examination, etc.

To be eligible for SAKSHAM, one must:

* Prove his or her disability level of not less than 40 per cent.

* Family income must not be more than Rs 8 lakh per annum.

* The applicant must have taken admission in the first year of technical diploma or degree program.

15 per cent reservation is given to the students from SC communities, 7.5 per cent seats are reserved for ST students and 27 per cent for OBC category candidates.

AICTE Pragati Scholarship for Girls 2018-19

Female students who have completed their class 12 and have secured a seat for themselves in the first-year of technical diploma or degree program from institute or college affiliated by AICTE can consider themselves for this scheme.

The benefits offered under this call are:

* Rs 30,000 or actual tuition fee, whichever is less will be covered.

* Incidental charges of Rs 2,000 per month for a duration of 10-month each year will be given.

* Rs 30,000 for purchase of books, software, equipment, desktop, laptop, vehicle or fee for application of competitive examination, etc.

To be eligible for PRAGATI, one must:

* The applying candidate must be a girl.

* The candidate must have secured admission in the first-year technical diploma or degree program through centralised admission process of the state or central government.

* Family income must not be more than Rs 8 lakh per annum.

* Only two girls from a family can send their applications.

15 per cent reservation is given to the students from SC communities, 7.5 per cent seats are reserved for ST students and 27 per cent for OBC category candidates.

If one finds his or her profile suitable for any of the two scholarships, can apply at the given link: https://www.aicte-pragati-saksham-gov.in/

Courtesy: www.buddy4study.com

