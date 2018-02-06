AIIMS MBBS 2018 registration begins; check how to apply

NEW DELHI: The registration process of AIIMS MBBS 2018 has begun. Candidates can now visit the official exams website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences - aiimsexams.org.

The entrance examination of AIIMS MBBS 2018 will be conducted May 26 and 27 at various exam centres across the country.

Aspirants seeking admissions are suggested apply online on or before March 5, 5 pm.

How to apply for AIIMS MBBS 2018:

- Visit https://www.aiimsexams.org

- Click on 'Academic Courses'

- Click on MBBS, under 'Undergraduate' courses

- Click on 'Proceed'

- Click on 'New Registration' to register yourself

- Complete the application process by filling the form and paying the fee

Candidates are suggested to download the confirmation page and take a printout of the application form for future reference.