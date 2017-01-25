AIIMS MBBS Exam 2017: Application form available now, apply here

New Delhi: The notification for online registration of AIIMS MBBS Exam 2017 was declared on Tuesday.

Candidates can fill the application form at http://mbbs.aiimsexams.org/

The Course of studies leading to the award of the degree of Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences shall last for a minimum of five and a half academic years including one year's compulsory internship.

This year 100 seats for Indian Nationals and 7 seats for Foreign Nationals are available for admission to MBBS course. Out of these, 15 seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes, 8 for the Scheduled Tribes, 27 for Other Backward Classes and 50 for General Category for Indian Nationals.

The last date of online registration of applications is 23rd February 2017, at 5:00 pm. Candidates can check the status of registration, including rejection/deficiencies in the application, on AIIMS website on Tuesday, 7th March 2017.

Important dates to remember are:

Entrance Examination 28th May 2017 (Sunday)

Result Notification 14th June 2017 (Wednesday)

1st Counselling 03rd, 04th, 05th and 06th July 2017(Monday-Thursday)

2nd Counselling 3rd August 2017 (Thursday)

3rd Counselling 5th September 2017 (Tuesday)

Open Counselling [If required] 26th September 2017 (Tuesday)

An acknowledgment with regard to successful online registration will be forwarded to registered e-mail ID of the applicants. However, the status of Admit Card will be available on AIIMS, New Delhi website www.aiimsexams.org from 1st May 2017.

All the candidates must take a printout of the same. The admit card will not be sent through Postal System. No candidate will be admitted to the examination unless he/she holds a valid Admit Card.